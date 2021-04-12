Salem ends Lancers' football season in 24-7 win

In Salem, Cam Leftwich rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown while backfield mate Zavione Wood provided an additional 108 yards on the ground and a score as Salem topped Amherst in a Region 4D semifinal at Salem Stadium.

With the 24-7 win, Salem (7-0) advanced to the regional final where it will host George Washington.

Despite the win, Friday night’s game didn’t get off to promising start for the Spartans, who saw Amherst (3-4) rush for 26, 19 and 15 yards on the first three plays of its opening possession to move the ball inside the Salem 20.

Eventually the Lancers would advance to the Salem 9 where they faced a fourth-and-2. Amherst quarterback C.J. Rose attempted a sneak up the middle on the fourth-down play, but was stuffed for only a one-yard gain by the Salem defense ending the early threat.

“That was critical to not convert on that first drive. We score there it might be a different game, but hats off to Salem on that one,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said.

Once they had possession Salem turned the momentum in its favor, driving 92 yards in eight plays keyed by runs of 33 and 17 yards from Leftwich. Wood capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Salem on top 7-0 with 6:28 left in the first quarter.