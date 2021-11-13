Salem shuts down Lancers in playoff blowout

Lancer running back Jamerius Stewart avoids a pair of Salem defenders during the Region 4D opening round. The Lancers lost, 35-0.
Lancer Jamerius Steward gets body slammed to the turf.
Lancer head football coach Bob Christmas yells instructions to his team.
Lawrence Brown gets under the ball during a Salem kickoff.
Lancer head football coach Bob Christmas has a sideline chat with his quarterback Tyleik Brown.
Lancer intended receiver Lawrence Brown leaps for the ball as Salem defender Chase Greer knocks it away.
Lancer Lawrence Brown hits the turf as ball was not controlled. Salem defenders Chase Greer, # 8, and Josiah Moyer prevented the completion.
Lancer lineman Demetri Sandidge wipes away sweat during Friday's game at Salem.
Amherst County High School athletic trainer Laura Hood helps a Lancer with leg cramps during Friday night’s game in Salem.
Lancer Lawrence Brown, center, reacts to a pass intended for him getting knocked away by a Salem defender.
Lancer Meshaud Vaughan looks to the Lancer coaches in the press box while listening on the headset.
After taking a hard hit Lancer ball carrier Jamerius Stewart hangs on to the ball against Salem.
Lancer quarterback Tyleik Brown attempts to run up field against Salem.
From Staff Reports
Da’ron Wilson scored on a 14-yard run with 8:37 remaining in the second quarter to give Salem the lead, and the top-seeded Spartans never looked back as they pulled away for a comfortable 35-0 victory over the eighth-seeded Lancers in the Region 4D quarterfinals at Salem Stadium on Nov. 12.
Amherst (4-6) advanced to the postseason in both the 2021 spring and fall campaigns, and both trips to the playoffs ended with losses to Salem. The Spartans won 24-7 back in April.
Salem improved to 16-5 against Amherst in postseason play, and the shutout triumph was the third in the lengthy playoff history. The others came in 1987 and 1999.
