 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem shuts down Lancers in playoff blowout
0 Comments

Salem shuts down Lancers in playoff blowout

  • 0

Da’ron Wilson scored on a 14-yard run with 8:37 remaining in the second quarter to give Salem the lead, and the top-seeded Spartans never looked back as they pulled away for a comfortable 35-0 victory over the eighth-seeded Lancers in the Region 4D quarterfinals at Salem Stadium on Nov. 12. 

Amherst (4-6) advanced to the postseason in both the 2021 spring and fall campaigns, and both trips to the playoffs ended with losses to Salem. The Spartans won 24-7 back in April.

Salem improved to 16-5 against Amherst in postseason play, and the shutout triumph was the third in the lengthy playoff history. The others came in 1987 and 1999.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert