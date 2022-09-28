Second half scores give Lancers breathing room in win over JF

Jefferson Forest held Amherst’s potent rushing trio relatively in check.

That attention allowed Jy’Shawn Manning to run free at Lancer Stadium.

Manning, a senior, rumbled for 177 yards and three touchdowns on only five carries. His two third-quarter scores gave Amherst the breathing room for an 11-point triumph over visiting Jefferson Forest.

The Lancers (4-0, 2-0 Seminole District) finished with 321 rushing yards in the 25-14 victory.

The fearsome trio of Tyrique Thomas, JJ Morris and Eric West was held to 103 yards on 16 attempts, but Manning more than made up for it with touchdown runs of 5, 31 and 67 yards.

Thomas had 72 rushing yards on nine attempts.

JF running back Alex Marsteller had 104 rushing yards on 19 attempts. He scored both of the touchdowns for the Cavaliers (2-2, 0-2) on a 40-yard scamper and a 25-yard fumble return.

Marsteller, though, didn’t get much help on the offensive side. He accounted for 105 of JF’s 162 yards of offense, as Amherst held JF quarterback Josiah Bell to 43 yards on 7-of-25 passing.

Marsteller’s first touchdown gave JF an 8-6 lead early in the third quarter, but Amherst responded with Manning’s second score. Tres Liggon added a 7-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 19-8.