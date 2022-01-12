 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second half surge propels Lancers over Minutemen

  • 0

The Lancers basketball team finally got a chance to play a district game on Jan. 8 as the Amherst boys poured it on Liberty High School, 64-44.

Both teams played a physical game but Lancer Jerry Cashwell II flexed his muscles in the second half when he rejected a shot from Liberty’s Isaiah Sigei, which got a roar from the Lancer faithful.

Liberty jumped out to a 12-6 first period lead and by the halftime break extended the lead to 22-14.

The Lancers came out in the third period with a totally different output while jumping on the Minutemen for 27 points while the Amherst defense stiffened and only yielded 13 points.

The final period was worse for Liberty as the Lancer poured in 23 points while Liberty suffered its worse scoring periods with 9 points.

The Lancers drained eight three-pointers with AJ Jordan posting half of that number.

Jordan finished with 19 points, Martez Andrews added 13, Justin Burins and James Morris each had 9 and Cashwell scored 7.

People are also reading…

The win improves the Lancer record to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Seminole District.

- Lee Luther Jr.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crusaders take down New Covenant

Crusaders take down New Covenant

The Temple Christian School boys varsity team started out slow on Jan. 7 against New Covenant but the Crusaders offense came to life and would…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert