Second half surge propels Lancers over Minutemen

The Lancers basketball team finally got a chance to play a district game on Jan. 8 as the Amherst boys poured it on Liberty High School, 64-44.

Both teams played a physical game but Lancer Jerry Cashwell II flexed his muscles in the second half when he rejected a shot from Liberty’s Isaiah Sigei, which got a roar from the Lancer faithful.

Liberty jumped out to a 12-6 first period lead and by the halftime break extended the lead to 22-14.

The Lancers came out in the third period with a totally different output while jumping on the Minutemen for 27 points while the Amherst defense stiffened and only yielded 13 points.

The final period was worse for Liberty as the Lancer poured in 23 points while Liberty suffered its worse scoring periods with 9 points.

The Lancers drained eight three-pointers with AJ Jordan posting half of that number.

Jordan finished with 19 points, Martez Andrews added 13, Justin Burins and James Morris each had 9 and Cashwell scored 7.

The win improves the Lancer record to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Seminole District.

- Lee Luther Jr.