Seminole District permitting more spectators to sports

A committee of Seminole District principals and athletic directors met on March 29 to discuss the governor’s order regarding updated guidance on spectators for recreational sports.

The Seminole District will align will the order and allow no more than 500 spectators to attend outdoor fall sports, an increase from 250 previously allowed. The total number of spectators cannot exceed any of the following:

The lesser of 30% of the occupancy load the certificate of occupancy for the venue, or 500 spectators per field.

For indoor sports, the total number of spectators cannot exceed any of the following: the lesser of 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue or 100 spectators per gymnasium, the maximum allowed.

Spectators of the home team only will be allowed. Schools will determine how to invite spectators to home events and will communicate the invitation process with their school community, according to a March 29 news release from the district.

While the Virginia High School League reported that schools are to include cheerleaders and band members within the spectator total, the committee has decided those students will be allowed to invite guests as well, the release. Cheerleaders and band members count towards the 500 spectator total.

All other protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing are still in place and must be adhered to by all spectators, the release said. The committee will reconvene in the coming weeks to discuss measures for spectators at spring sports and will notify their respective school communities of the guidance once it is finalized.