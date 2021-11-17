 Skip to main content
Soccer standout, former Lancer finishes collegiate career
Soccer standout, former Lancer finishes collegiate career

Former Lancer all-star soccer player Ben Gries ended his career on Nov. 6 as his Randolph College Wildcats squad lost a 1-0 double overtime heartbreaker to the University of Lynchburg.

Gries, a Biology/pre-med major started every spring game for the Wildcats.

In the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship match, Gries was a starter and helped escort a youth league team onto the field like the pro soccer players do.

In 2019 Gries scored his first collegiate goal in a match against Eastern Mennonite while also seeing action in 10 games.

The 2018 season had Gries playing in five games.

Gries was a four-year varsity player for the Amherst Lancers, was named to the Seminole District first team while he played his last prep league game in the Virginia High School League Senior Showcase All-Star game.

- Lee Luther Jr.

