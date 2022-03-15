Spring soccer signups see record numbers, coaches needed

More than 320 children have signed up to play spring soccer through Amherst County Parks and Recreation, a record-breaking number, according to a news release from the county.

Coaches are needed for the under 15 and and under 18 age groups. If you are interested in coaching, call (434) 946-9371.

The county’s sports program can only exist with support from the community, according to the county. Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development, spent years coaching soccer for Amherst County.

“Coaching youth soccer is a great opportunity to impact the lives of children,” said Bryant in the release. “Beyond the chance to teach soccer and athleticism, you have the opportunity to teach life-long lessons to your team. Positive coaching helps build self-confidence, which is something children will be able to take with them off the field. The lesson they learn can be applied for the rest of their lives.”