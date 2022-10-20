Sweet Briar field hockey team plays first game on new turf field

Sweet Briar College's field hockey team earlier this month played its first game on the new turf field.

SBC officials, staff and students in late April celebrated the groundbreaking of the new synthetic, water-based turf field for field hockey and lacrosse, along with improvements to the adjacent grass field for soccer.

The field is named Thayer Field in honor of Mildred “Bee” Newman Thayer, a 1961 graduate of Sweet Briar. The college, through Sweet Briar alumnae and supporters, raised more than $2.6 million for the improvements.

Thayer, a former member of the Sweet Briar College Board of Directors, the alumnae association and a member of the Fitness and Athletics Center Gifts Committee, is a lead donor on the turf field project. She has a longstanding history with Sweet Briar as a former player on the field hockey and tennis teams and is an avid supporter of the athletics program. In 2009, the original Thayer Field near Sweet Briar’s Upper Lake was named in honor of Thayer and her late husband, Brad.

More than 30% of Sweet Briar students participate in a field sport, and the field hockey, lacrosse and soccer teams are excited by the speed of play on the turf field, as well as the ability to be more flexible in games and during practice times with the lights, according to the college. The improvements enhance their experience and the ability to recruit student-athletes for all sports.