Sweet Briar fourth at IHSA nationals

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, sophomore Emmy Longest recorded Sweet Briar’s best-ever individual finish during the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association national championships, winning in the open flat division to headline the Vixens’ showing at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center.

SBC finished fourth with 30 points, two points shy of a pair of teams tie for second place and eight points behind team champ Emory & Henry.

Three of Longest’s teammates posted third-place finishes in their divisions and disciplines, and SBC picked up three more top-seven finishes and two honorable mentions during the two-day event May 6 and May 7.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Washington and Lee 5, Sweet Briar 0

In Lexington, Washington and Lee rode a pair of 8-1 victories in doubles play to an early lead it never relinquished in a sweep of Sweet Briar (23-4) in the ODAC championship at the W&L Upper Courts.

After another win in doubles play, the Generals added two more victories in straight sets on the Nos. 3 and 4 singles courts to clinch their 19th straight and 31st overall conference title.