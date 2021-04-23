Sweet Briar riders win NCEA single discipline national title

In Waco, Texas, Lillian Peterson won her rides over fences and on the flat as Sweet Briar College defeated the University of Lynchburg 6-2 to win the inaugural NCEA single discipline national championship held at the Extraco Events Center.

The single discipline championship was held simultaneously with the eight-team dual discipline national championship. Katie Balding and Rachel Perry won in fences, and Britt Larson-Jackson and Emmy Longest won on the flat.

"Words cannot describe how blessed I am to be a part of this 'sweet' moment in national championship history,” Larson-Jackson said in Sweet Briar news release. "Cheers to my team and coaches for all the hard work we put in this season!"

"Being able to go back to NCEA Nationals after it was canceled last year was a great experience. The excitement and competitive drive was alive, even through COVID restrictions, which was very special to us," Lily Peterson added.

"I am so glad that we were able to compete as a team for the entire season and at a national championship," Balding said. "We had an amazing week filled with memories, rode amazing horses and brought home our first NCEA national title. The work that went into achieving this result has been years in the making, and I feel honored to be a part of it."