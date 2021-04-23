Sweet Briar riders win NCEA single discipline national title

In Waco, Texas, Lillian Peterson won her rides over fences and on the flat as Sweet Briar College defeated the University of Lynchburg 6-2 to win the inaugural NCEA single discipline national championship held at the Extraco Events Center.
The single discipline championship was held simultaneously with the eight-team dual discipline national championship. Katie Balding and Rachel Perry won in fences, and Britt Larson-Jackson and Emmy Longest won on the flat.
"Words cannot describe how blessed I am to be a part of this 'sweet' moment in national championship history,” Larson-Jackson said in Sweet Briar news release. "Cheers to my team and coaches for all the hard work we put in this season!"
"Being able to go back to NCEA Nationals after it was canceled last year was a great experience. The excitement and competitive drive was alive, even through COVID restrictions, which was very special to us," Lily Peterson added.
"I am so glad that we were able to compete as a team for the entire season and at a national championship," Balding said. "We had an amazing week filled with memories, rode amazing horses and brought home our first NCEA national title. The work that went into achieving this result has been years in the making, and I feel honored to be a part of it."
Sweet Briar’s NCEA assistant coach Lizzie Fisch felt a great deal of pride for how the riders competed. “They worked hard to prepare, and it really paid off in the end. They are such an amazing team, and I am fortunate to be a part of it," Fisch said.
On the heels of coaching the Vixens to their fourth ODAC championship and again being named ODAC Coach of the Year, director of the riding program and NCEA coach Mimi Wroten said she was thrilled with her team's success.
"I couldn’t ask for a better team," Wroten said. "Our seniors have led us to this point, and the returning and new team members have a great path to follow. It’s exciting to consider what the next 100 years of equestrian excellence at Sweet Briar has in store."