Swinging some wood: Amherst players enjoy title run with Rubber Arm Rockies

The Rubber Arm Rockies travel baseball team won the 16U age bracket over the Labor Day weekend in the Lynchburg Hillcats Wood Bat Classic held in Lynchburg.

The tourney had three age groups, 16U, 17U and 18U as games were played at Liberty Christian Academy and Liberty University's fields along with the stadium to handle the 30 teams competing.

The team is laced with Amherst County talent including head coach Len Wentz, who served as the Amherst Lancers' baseball coach from 1995 to 1998. Wentz's assistant coach is Hank Dawson, a former Lancer standout athlete on the diamond for Amherst.

The Rubber Arm Rockies went undefeated in their bracket with a 3-0 record before losing to the 18U Fayetteville 5 Star team in the semifinals.

Wentz' son, Dalton, takes care of short stop duties along with pitching.

The younger Wentz took the win in his team's championship game by throwing 5 1/3 innings, striking out 10 while yielding a pair of walks and giving up only one hit.

Wentz swung a hot bat and went .400 at the plate, scored four runs, drew two walks and batted in a run.

According to Wentz, the coach, his Rockies team uses wood bats 80% of its games played each season.

"The boys handle wood bats pretty well. It is harder to hit home runs and they can break if you get jammed or hit the ball off of the end of the bat," said coach Wentz. "It is definetly harder to hit for average and power with wood bats, but the wood they swing now is 10 times better than what we had back in the 90s."