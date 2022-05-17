Temple Christian softball wins VACA state title, finishes season undefeated

The softball team at Temple Christian School in Madison Heights wrapped its second undefeated season in program history on May 14 when it defeated Stanardsville-based United Christian for the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state championship.

The Crusaders won 7-0, with pitcher Rylee Holloway throwing a one-hitter and striking out 12.

Holloway, a senior right-hander, was named the VACA's most valuable player, while Madison Cofer, Zarihyah Harvey and Alyssa Conner took home all-tournament honors. Cofer, a junior catcher, and Harvey, a freshman third baseman, had multiple run-scoring hits for Temple in the championship game.

Temple finished the season with an 11-0 record.

- Ben Cates

