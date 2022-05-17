 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temple Christian softball wins VACA state title, finishes season undefeated

Temple Softball. 7.JPG

In a regular season game, Temple Christian's Rylee Holloway sets to pitch to United Christian Academy during an 11-0 Crusaders' victory behind the one-hitter tossed by Holloway.

 Photo by Lee Luther Jr., for the New Era-Progress

The softball team at Temple Christian School in Madison Heights wrapped its second undefeated season in program history on May 14 when it defeated Stanardsville-based United Christian for the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state championship. 

The Crusaders won 7-0, with pitcher Rylee Holloway throwing a one-hitter and striking out 12. 

Holloway, a senior right-hander, was named the VACA's most valuable player, while Madison Cofer, Zarihyah Harvey and Alyssa Conner took home all-tournament honors. Cofer, a junior catcher, and Harvey, a freshman third baseman, had multiple run-scoring hits for Temple in the championship game. 

Temple finished the season with an 11-0 record. 

- Ben Cates 

 

