 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Temple Christian volleyball team starts season with two losses
0 Comments

Temple Christian volleyball team starts season with two losses

  • 0

The Temple Christian volleyball team lost 3-0 to Westover Christian on Sept. 9 by scores of 14-25, 16-25 and 21-25.

The loss drops the Crusaders record to 0-2 after a 3-1 loss to Grace Christian in Staunton on Sept. 7. 

Against Westover Emma Cask recorded 9 kills and 11 digs, Moriah Greene had 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace and Ava Mayberry had 7 digs, 15 assists and 1 block.

"Overall, we are learning to work together. We are a brand new team with new coaching staff, which will allow for a period of adjustment," said Temple head coach Danielle Byrd. "We are young but have a lot of talent. I have no doubt as the season progresses we will be unstoppable."

The Crusaders are scheduled to play in a tournament this month and will host a long home stand with four straight matches on their home court.

- Lee Luther Jr.

Temple Christian volleyball schedule 

Sept. 14, vs SMLA at home 

Sept. 16 vs UCA at home 

Sept. 21 vs SWVHS at home

Sept. 23 vs. Timberlake at home

Sept. 30 vs. UCA, away game 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert