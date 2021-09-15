Temple Christian volleyball team starts season with two losses

The Temple Christian volleyball team lost 3-0 to Westover Christian on Sept. 9 by scores of 14-25, 16-25 and 21-25.
The loss drops the Crusaders record to 0-2 after a 3-1 loss to Grace Christian in Staunton on Sept. 7.
Against Westover Emma Cask recorded 9 kills and 11 digs, Moriah Greene had 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace and Ava Mayberry had 7 digs, 15 assists and 1 block.
"Overall, we are learning to work together. We are a brand new team with new coaching staff, which will allow for a period of adjustment," said Temple head coach Danielle Byrd. "We are young but have a lot of talent. I have no doubt as the season progresses we will be unstoppable."
The Crusaders are scheduled to play in a tournament this month and will host a long home stand with four straight matches on their home court.
- Lee Luther Jr.
Temple Christian volleyball schedule
Sept. 14, vs SMLA at home
Sept. 16 vs UCA at home
Sept. 21 vs SWVHS at home
Sept. 23 vs. Timberlake at home
Sept. 30 vs. UCA, away game