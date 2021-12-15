Temple Christian's defensive push leads to win

The Temple Christian School boys varsity basketball team improved its record to 2-3 on Dec. 9 with a 53-33 win against Kings Christian School.
David Smith dominated the basket for the Crusaders with a game high 21 points followed by Grayson Doss, who had 12. Richard Brown and Conner Harris had 6 points apiece, Dylan Marshall and Jayden Gonzalez each had 3 points and Tyler Cash added 2 points.
“We played well as a team with lots of different players contributing. Our lone senior, David Smith, showed his leadership ability on and off the floor tonight,” said Temple coach Jacob Parr. “He scored 19 first half points, going 6 for 7 from 2-point range and 2 for 3 from 3-point range, finishing with a season high. The team put in a tremendous defensive effort which sparked us to a win.”
Temple ruled the rebounding behind the 10 grabs from Gonzalez; Grayson Doss, 6; Smith,6; Harris, 5, and Marshall and Brown with 3.
The Temple defense took over the stat for steals as Brown took the ball away seven times and Gonzalez added 5 steals along with 3 blocks.
The win was the last home game for Temple until after Christmas. Parr spoke on his goals for his Crusaders squad.
“Our goals as a team are to continue to grow and learn from game to game,” said Parr. “We have a lot of players taking on larger roles this season, which is something in which they are adjusting. We have two big away district games coming up next week that will give us an idea of where we are at currently as a team and what we need to work on.”