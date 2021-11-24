Temple girls basketball has high expectations for season, eager to get started

The Temple Christian School girls basketball squad is coming off a 3-8 record from last year’s COVID-affected schedule and for coach Barry Hurt one thing on his to-do list is to replace a pair of seniors, forward Melody Reno and shooting guard Jhona Alexander, lost to graduation.
“Losing these two players left some big shoes to fill. They both were very athletic and they helped balanced our team,” said Hurt. “Melody was a strong inside player and Jhona a strong outside player. We’re going to miss their leadership.”
No need to feel sorry for Hurt and his Crusaders has eight returning players. Hurt breaks down these players with the following comments.
Allie Levering, senior: “Point Guard who was 2019 2nd Team All Region, Allie is returning from an off the court injury that sidelined her for the season last year after the first game.”
Madison Belcher, senior: “2 Guard, Madison is also returning from an injury that claimed her entire junior season. Madison is working very hard and is looking very strong.”
Lauren Morris, junior: “Returning starter. Lauren is our starting center. She had some personal goals and I see her working hard to achieve them.”
Morgan Allen, junior: “Morgan is a very athletic player. Unfortunately, she was injured playing soccer right before the season started.”
Emma Cash, sophomore: “Returning starter, 2020 2nd Team All State. Emma has been a strong player for Temple for several years, she continues to improve and I’m expecting a good year from her.”
Moriah Greene, sophomore: “Returning starter. Moriah is another strong player. Moriah is a very versatile player she can play multiple positions and can play them all well.”
Alyssa Conner, freshman: “Split time with JV team last season. The varsity experience last season has benefited Alyssa. She now is comfortable and is playing really well.”
Grace Terry, sophomore: “Split time with JV team last season, Grace is very athletic and extremely fast. She also has benefited grim the varsity experience from last season and is playing very aggressive.”
Hurt also has a new crop of players that include five with one of those a former player Hurt coached when she was younger. Hailey Dudley, a senior and former homeschool player, joins the roster.
“I coached Hailey when she was in the 4th grade. Hailey had come in and fits right in with other players,” said Hurt.
According to Hurt, the following new players: Audrey Armstrong, Catalina Lyttle, Maria Frichtel and Haeley Tyree, will be used on both Crusader basketball teams.
“They will all be splitting time between varsity and JV,” said Hurt. “They are all making substantial improvements while getting use to the varsity level of play.”
Hurt added: “We have a deep team and I’m very excited to get the season started. We’ve already had a few injuries. I’m hoping we get this injury bug behind us because have high expectations for this year’s team.”