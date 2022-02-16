Temple girls' free throw shooting key in win

The Temple Christian Schools girls basketball team defeated the Lynchburg Homeschoolers, 51-47, on Feb. 10.
According to Temple head coach Barry Hurt, his girls came though in a big way at the foul line to secure the victory.
Allie Levering drained five out of six attempts from the line while Emma Cash sealed the win when she hit two free throws at the end of the game.
Hurt added the success his team had at the line forced the Homeschoolers to take more chances that worked out in Temple's way.
Temple stats
Emma Cash: 20 points (4/6 fields goals, 2/5 3-pointers, 2/3 free throws), 5 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steals
Allie Levering: 13 points (4/12 FG, 5/6 FT), 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals
Moriah Greene: 7 points (2/10 3ptrs, 1/2 FT), 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Alyssa Conner: 5 points (1/4 FG, 1/4 3ptrs), 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Hailey Dudley: 4 points (1/11 FG, 2/12 FT), 12 rebounds, 4 assists
Sarah Johnson: 2 points (1/1 FG), 1 assist