Temple girls soccer fails to capitalize in loss against Grace Christian

For the first time in the school’s sports history, Temple Christian has an all-girl soccer team. In the past the Madison Heights school’s soccer team was coed.
The Temple girls team on April 20 hosted Grace Christian and was defeated 5-2. Despite the loss Crusader coach Joshua Ashcroft felt his team dominated on the field.
“We dominated the game but could not capitalize on some of our opportunities. We had 13 shots to their seven,” said Ashcroft. “We are a smaller team but have a lot of heart and never give up. Despite having three injured players and one sub we stuck it out to the end and fought for every ball. AnnMarie Loving had a great game and our freshman really stepped up. Shoutouts to Maria Frichtel, Moriah Green, Sophie Donahue and Morgan Long. Despite the score I thought our team played a great game of soccer.”
Goalie John Alexander recorded seven saves.
Remaining team members include Lindsey Allen, Melody Reno, Allie Levering, Olivia Bailey, Lidia Cox, Lauren Morris, Morgan Allen, Catalina Lyttle and assistant coach Andy Ashcroft.