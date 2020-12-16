Temple girls squad starts 'fluid' season during COVID-19

For the New Era-Prgoress

Temple Christian School varsity girls basketball coach Barry Hurt is expecting a lot from this season’s team despite dropping the season opener, 43-18, to Southwest Virginia Homeschool.

The Crusaders are the only high school team in the area that got a regular season game in during COVID-19 with hopes its Dec. 18 game against United Christian Academy will be played.

“I have high expectations for our team. Even though we are a young team we are a very talented team,” said Hurt, who is in his fifth year as Temple’s coach. “I attribute the poor play to anxiousness and pre-game overexcitement to just get that first game played, especially after the first scheduled game being postponed. The anxiousness led to mental fatigue and zapped energy. This manifested itself into 30 turnovers and just an unexpected lack of focus.”

The Crusaders finished last season with a 8-11 record.

Hurt will have a pair of seniors to lead the Crusaders, Jhona Alexander and Melody Reno. He describes Alexander as a quiet leader and an aggressive player.