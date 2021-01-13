 Skip to main content
Temple girls' team falls to Timberlake in OT

For the New Era-Progress

The Temple Christian girls basketball team battled crosstown rival Timberlake to a 28-28 tie after regulation on Jan. 8. The Crusaders’ offense stalled in overtime as Timberlake outscored the Temple, 12-1, for the 40-29 win.

The Temple squad forced the overtime period when Melody Reno drained a three-pointer.

“This was a very competitive game for the first four quarters,” said Temple coach Barry Hurt.

Emma Cash led the Temple offense with 9 points. Reno had 7 points and 3 rebounds and Moriah Greene added 7 points and a pair of rebounds.

On Jan. 4 Temple recorded its first win of the season with a 44-14 victory against United Christian. Cash scored 26 points while Reno and Greene combined for 13 rebounds.

Three days later Southwest Virginia Homeschool defeated Temple, 48-38, as Cash scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds. Greene added 10 points and 9 rebounds. Reno contributed 9 points and 5 rebounds.

“This was a rematch of our first game, which was a 43-18 loss,” said Hurt. “In this loss we put forth a much better showing.”

The Temple boys team lost to Timberlake, 67-51. Travis Myers led Temple with 16 points. David Smith had 12 points; Richard Brown, 9 points; Ben Fields, 6 points; Grayson Doss and Levi Donohue, 3 points each, and Conner Harris added 2 points.

