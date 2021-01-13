Temple girls' team falls to Timberlake in OT

Temple Christian rebounder Lauren Morris gets fouled after pulling down ball against Timberlake. Temple lost, 40-29, in overtime.
Temple Christian's Emma Cash leaned over a little too far during a Timberlake foul shot. The shooter missed but the violation by Cash gave Timberlake another shot.
Temple Christian defenders Melody Reno, left, and Emma Cash surround a Timberlake player.
Temple Christian's Melody Reno has a hair moment during a rebound against Timberlake.
Temple Christian's Melody Reno hits the deck while battling for the ball against Timberlake.
Jhona Alexander comes up with loose ball for her Temple team after diving to the court.
Temple Christian's Moriah Greene, right, battles for a rebound against Timberlake Christian.
While staying aware of the virus Temple Christian players Moriah Greene, left, and Emma Cash bump elbows instead of high fives.
Temple Christian's Melody Reno, right, battles a Timberlake player for the ball.
Temple Christian's Lauren Morris stays focused on the ball while diving on the floor against Timberlake.
Emma Cash reacts to stopping a Timberlake player from heading down court.
Temple Christian's Melody Reno grabs the rebound and starts a fast break against Timberlake Christian Jan. 8 in Lynchburg. Temple lost in OT, 40-29
The Temple Christian girls basketball team battled crosstown rival Timberlake to a 28-28 tie after regulation on Jan. 8. The Crusaders’ offense stalled in overtime as Timberlake outscored the Temple, 12-1, for the 40-29 win.
The Temple squad forced the overtime period when Melody Reno drained a three-pointer.
“This was a very competitive game for the first four quarters,” said Temple coach Barry Hurt.
Emma Cash led the Temple offense with 9 points. Reno had 7 points and 3 rebounds and Moriah Greene added 7 points and a pair of rebounds.
On Jan. 4 Temple recorded its first win of the season with a 44-14 victory against United Christian. Cash scored 26 points while Reno and Greene combined for 13 rebounds.
Three days later Southwest Virginia Homeschool defeated Temple, 48-38, as Cash scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds. Greene added 10 points and 9 rebounds. Reno contributed 9 points and 5 rebounds.
“This was a rematch of our first game, which was a 43-18 loss,” said Hurt. “In this loss we put forth a much better showing.”
The Temple boys team lost to Timberlake, 67-51. Travis Myers led Temple with 16 points. David Smith had 12 points; Richard Brown, 9 points; Ben Fields, 6 points; Grayson Doss and Levi Donohue, 3 points each, and Conner Harris added 2 points.
