Temple girls team wins district title win over Timberlake Christian

The Temple Christian School girls basketball team took down cross town rival Timberlake Christian, 43-36, on Jan. 29 to capture the Virginia Association of Christian Athletes Southeast district championship.

The win was extra important for Temple coach Barry Hurt as his Crusaders secured a first round bye in the upcoming South Regional tournament and a automatic bid to the VACA state tournament.

Temple was led on offense by Moriah Greene and her 22 points and Emma Cash added 13 points.

Greene drained six three-pointers, grabbed six rebounds, seven steals and kept her teammates in the game with five assists.

Cash led the Temple defense keeping the ball out of the Timberlake players with her eight steals.

According to Hurt, the team had to overcome some early turnover troubles, which they did in a 16-3 third quarter run.

Both teams traded baskets in the final stanza but Temple maintained its lead.

Temple senior point guard Allie Levering was crowned Temple’s Homecoming Queen and along with the crown she added four rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and one point.

Temple made it to the championship game by defeating Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 59-30.

Cash scored 22 points, nine steals and three blocks.

Greene posted 15 points and Hailey Dudley rounded out the double figures scorers with 10.