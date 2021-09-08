Temple JV volleyball team set up for new season

Barry Hurt had his junior varsity Temple Christian School volleyball team running multiple drills last week as the season is set to start in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletes.
Even though it’s JV, coach Hurt’s team has some experienced players on the court.
Hurt commented on the team’s returning players and a transfer from Monelison Middle School.
Catalina Lyttle, middle hitter/blocker. “I think she has the potential to be the best middle hitter/blocker to ever play for Temple. I call her the brick wall because she has incredible timing to block opponent hits.”
Audrey Armstrong, outside hitter. “Voted captain her energy and leadership will carry us far.”
Daisy Riner, Libero/DS backup setter. “Small in stature but plays with a lot of passion.”
Maria Frichtel, setter. “Voted Captain by her teammates. Very athletic, very hard working. I believe Maria can do what ever she puts her mind. When she believes in herself she is very successful.”
Natalie Shipe, right-side hitter. “This is her second year, I expect her to make a big leap forward this year.”
Madison McClain, outside hitter. “A transfer from Monelison, a natural athlete and an excellent softball player. She will be an extremely strong player for us this year.”
Sadie Foster, Sophie Donahue, Haeley Tyree and Mollie Fertig are all first time players.
“They are working really hard and are coming along really well,” Hurt said.
- Lee Luther Jr.