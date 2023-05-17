A day after hitting a grand slam for her Temple Crusaders softball team, Madison Cofer and loved ones celebrated an even greater achievement on May 10: signing on the dotted line to attend Roanoke College.

Cofer, a standout player for Temple Christian School’s softball program, said she is thrilled to be going to Roanoke College this fall.

“The atmosphere, the people, the coaches, the team, I just love it there and I’m so excited,” Cofer said.

The college has a family-like atmosphere, much like the one she currently enjoys at her Madison Heights school, and the campus is beautiful with wonderful programs, she said.

Cofer was a member of last year’s Virginia Association of Christian Athletes state title-winning team and among the players to recently receive her state championship ring. She said the state title victory was surreal and definitely a team effort.

“I was really happy to be a part of it,” she said.

Shane Camden, the softball team’s coach, praised Cofer for her role as a great teammate who brings a positive attitude to the field.

“She’s making y’all better,” Camden told her teammates during the signing ceremony. “That’s what good ballplayers do.”

Camden said Cofer is highly coachable and he’s learned a lot from her. Her signing also is a milestone for the school as well, as it doesn’t have too many college signing events for athletes, and Roanoke College certainly has seen something great in her, he said.

“Madison has that mental toughness,” Camden said. “She doesn’t get rattled …That mental toughness is important in today’s game.”

Aaron and Michelle Cofer, Madison’s parents, watched proudly as she signed the form May 10. Seeing the NCAA logo stamped on the form was overwhelming for him, Aaron Cofer said.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” her father said. “She’s been playing ball since she was five years old ... I’m just super proud of her. I’ve been blessed to coach her a lot during her softball career.”

At age 15, Madison was diagnosed with a rare tumor in her jaw and had to have multiple surgeries, Michelle Cofer said.

“She’s played through some medical challenges over the years,” her mother said. “She loves the sport and the school. To see her grow and balance being an athlete and a student, it takes a lot. She has risen to that challenge.”

Madison remained positive and encouraging through her health issues and the ordeal has given her an interest in entering the medical field, Michelle Cofer said.

“For her to succeed through all of that and have a great attitude about it was very inspiring to a lot of people.”

Aaron Cofer said his daughter has pitched, played catcher and has been in about every position in the field. She was an all-state player in 2021 and last year, he said.

“She’s just a good kid, an amazing teammate,” he said. “I think Roanoke College is getting a good one.”