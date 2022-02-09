Temple team gets physical in hard-fought win

In the spirit of a hard fought football game on the gridiron, Temple Christian School’s girls basketball team played tough in a Feb. 3 win over Regents School of Charlottesville.

From the tipoff until the final buzzer both teams cranked up the intensity and physical play that had the Temple girls coming out on top, 36-28.

The Virginia Association of Christian Athletes contest had a little of everything, including elbows and multiple dives on the floor that had Temple winning most of the 50/50 balls.

A Temple Crusader got slapped with a technical late in the game but after a brief moment in the locker room and a little down time on the bench, Emma Cash came back to take of the business at hand.

She continued her one-on-one battles with Regents’ Bethany Miles, all within the rules of the game.

Another battle had Temple’s Hailey Dudley all over Regents’ Reagan Smith, who was much taller and physical.

“The game was very physical and down two starters it took the first half for our Temple girls to settle down and play together,” said Temple coach Barry Hurt. “The girls were getting frustrated because of the physicality. But we realized we had to match the physicality in order to protect ourselves and compete.”

Hurt credits his team’s 15-11 third quarter run and a 13-6 runaway stretch in the final stanza.

Temple stats

Hailey Dudley: 12 points (2/6 field goals, 1/6 three-pointers, 5/8 free throws), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 steals

Allie Levering: 12 points (4/5 FG, 1/4 three-pointers), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 3 steals

Alyssa Conner: 6 points (2/5 FG, 2/6 FT), 3 assists, 1 block, 5 steals

Emma Cash: 6 points (2/6 FG, 2/2 FT), 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal

Haeley Tyree: 1 point (1/2 FT)