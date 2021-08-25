Temple volleyball coach happy to be back at school, optimistic for season

Danielle Byrd has returned to Temple Christian School to coach volleyball after eight years of coaching in South Carolina.

Byrd coached the Crusaders varsity and middle school teams for five years before heading south to further her career where she lead the Southside Christian School teams in Greenville, South Carolina.

Byrd also has coached travel volleyball teams for three seasons.

"I returned to Temple Christian School because it is home to me," said Byrd. "I never wanted to leave. I love my co-workers, I love the kids at Temple and I couldn't imagine working for anyone else other than my incredible boss Stephanie Sweat. She has been my number one fan and supporter since day one."

Back in the Temple system, Byrd has set a goal for her Crusaders team.

"My first season back with the Temple varsity girls is to have a successful season and create an unbreakable bond both on and off the court," said Byrd. "I am beyond blessed to work with this group of girls. They are incredibly hard working and they strive to learn and improve every day. I truly am excited to see what the future holds for these girls."

Byrd takes over a young Temple volleyball squad that has only two seniors AnnMarie Loving and Rylee Holloway.