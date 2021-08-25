Temple volleyball coach happy to be back at school, optimistic for season

Danielle Byrd has returned to Temple Christian School to coach volleyball after eight years of coaching in South Carolina.
Byrd coached the Crusaders varsity and middle school teams for five years before heading south to further her career where she lead the Southside Christian School teams in Greenville, South Carolina.
Byrd also has coached travel volleyball teams for three seasons.
"I returned to Temple Christian School because it is home to me," said Byrd. "I never wanted to leave. I love my co-workers, I love the kids at Temple and I couldn't imagine working for anyone else other than my incredible boss Stephanie Sweat. She has been my number one fan and supporter since day one."
Back in the Temple system, Byrd has set a goal for her Crusaders team.
"My first season back with the Temple varsity girls is to have a successful season and create an unbreakable bond both on and off the court," said Byrd. "I am beyond blessed to work with this group of girls. They are incredibly hard working and they strive to learn and improve every day. I truly am excited to see what the future holds for these girls."
Byrd takes over a young Temple volleyball squad that has only two seniors AnnMarie Loving and Rylee Holloway.
"AnnMarie is an outstanding athlete. I am thrilled that she came out for volleyball," said Byrd. "Athletics comes very naturally to her and she improves tremendously every practice. I am blown away with her abilities. I have had the privilege of not only being AnnMarie's coach but also her teacher since elementary school. She has truly grown into an incredible young lady. She has a very bright future. She will be starting for me as a defensive specialist."
Rylee [is] known for her incredible softball skills, but soon will be known for her volleyball skills as well once she is seen on the court. I was so thankful she came back out this year after taking a couple years off. She strives to learn and always works hard on the volleyball court.
She is one of those athletes that I can place anywhere on the court and she will excel. Again, I have had the privilege of not only being Rylee's coach this year but have also been her teacher for many years. She is going to do big things and I cannot wait to see what God has in store for her. She will be one of my starting Middle Hitters this year."
Byrd has two assistant coaches, Destiny Swift and Everette Mayberry.
"I had the incredible privilege of coaching Destiny for several years at Temple Christian School before moving to South Carolina. She is a great asset to the team. Her knowledge on the sport of volleyball is outstanding and has truly made a difference in helping us excel," said Byrd. "She is able to break down fundamental skills to the finest detail to help improve an athlete's knowledge and skill. I'm thankful to have her working with me this year. She played at Temple from the years 2010 to 2018."
Byrd said she unfortunately didn't have the opportunity to coach Mayberry, a recent Temple Christian graduate, but added she is an amazing coach.
"She is very detail-oriented with a vast knowledge of the sport. She is always encouraging me and providing ways to help me improve the team so they can be the best they possibly can be," Byrd said. "She is also one of the main reasons that we will create an incredible bond with this team, both on and off the court, as she sees the importance of team unity for better performance. She played at Temple from 2013 to2020."
Byrd has strong feelings for her assistants.
"I do not know what I would do without these two women," said Byrd. "They truly are the best coaching staff I have ever worked with."
Byrd will have her first match back as Temple coach on Sept. 2 at home against Ridgeview at 4:40 p.m.