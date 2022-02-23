Trio of Lady Lancers receive All-District recognition

The Lady Lancers basketball had a trio of players receive Seminole All-District honors.

Amherst coach Drew Ware comments on his three star players.

Jasmine West: Second Team (averaged 9 points, 9 rebounds per game). “Jasmine was a great player for us this year. She played more minutes than anyone and never complained. She had to handle the bulk of rebounding and ended up one of best defensive players in the district.”

McKayla Padgett: Second Team (averaged 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds per game). “McKayla was solid on both ends of the floor for us. She has a great ability to score from all three levels. Really started finding her offensive rhythm at the end of year.”

Meagen Lloyd: Honorable Mention (averaged 5 points, 2 assists, 2 steals per game). “Meagen was the vocal leader for our team. She was a vital part in our team transitioning to man to man defense. Also led our team in assists and steals.”

- Lee Luther Jr.