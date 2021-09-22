 Skip to main content
Varsity volleyball squad back in action, loses to Red Devils
The Lady Lancers volleyball team finally got back on the court last week following a pause on the season from COVID-19. The only problem was it was against an undefeated, defending state champion Rustburg squad.

The Red Devils took the first set, 18-25, but Amherst rebounded in the next to tie things at 1-1 with a 25-18 victory.

The Amherst team played its last game on Aug. 21 before the virus shut down all sports at Amherst County High School.

“The layoff was tough and affected our physical conditioning, but we have worked hard this week to continue improving in all aspects of our game,” said Amherst coach Katie Brown. “Rustburg is a very tough team and we hung with them for a lot of the match. I look forward to playing them again later this season.”

Rustburg won the final two sets with scores of 13-25 and 14-25.

Amherst statsSienna Fielder: 15 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces

McKayla Padgett: 8 digs, 4 kills, 1 assist

Emma Meehan: 20 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace

Kayleigh Combs: 8 digs, 2 kills, 1 block

Cyanna Cabell: 6 kills, 6 blocks, 1 ace

