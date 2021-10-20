Whitelaw's late touchdown run seals Lancers' win over Rustburg

The methodical, time-consuming drives that finished with scores in the first half were nonexistent for Amherst in the second half. Rustburg generated stop after stop in an effort to try to claw back into the game.
A sophomore running back saved the biggest run of the night for the put-away score.
Amherst’s Jor’dyn Whitelaw capped his first career 100-yard performance with a dazzling 39-yard touchdown run to give the Lancers some breathing room, and they were able to secure a 36-13 triumph over the Red Devils on Friday night at Lancer Stadium.
“It was a pretty good run. I just stayed patient, and I told everybody I was going to score,” Whitelaw said after rushing for a team-high 107 yards on 12 carries. “I just stayed patient.”
His rushing touchdown came on third down and, in the process, picked up the only first down for the Lancers (4-2, 3-1 Seminole District) in the second half.
Whitelaw ran around the left side to the sideline, planted his foot for a spin move and was able to run untouched down the sideline. He was greeted by his celebrating teammates in the end zone for a run that cemented the victory.
Amherst racked up 336 yards of offense and 13 first downs in a dominating first half that saw the Lancers take a commanding 29-7 advantage into halftime.
Four of the Lancers’ five drives ended with touchdowns, and the fifth was stopped by the end of the half following Whitelaw’s 36-yard run that got to the Rustburg 25-yard line.
“I thought our kids really showed some toughness tonight, and they showed some real desire tonight,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. “That’s all you can ask of kids. I was real proud of them for that. We did some good things, we did some bad things; that’s kind of typical. I thought their desire was really there.”
Amherst proved it can methodically move the ball down the field on its opening drive by covering 85 yards on eight plays to take a 7-0 lead on Lawrence Brown’s 35-yard touchdown reception.
Then, after the Red Devils (3-4, 1-3) were forced to punt after getting into Amherst territory, the Lancers needed three plays to score. Tyleik Brown found Lawrence Brown down the left sideline for an 80-yard catch-and-run score for a 14-0 advantage.
“They came out and smacked us in the mouth, and we weren’t ready for that,” Rustburg running back/defensive back Jaidian Johnson said. “We didn’t come out like we were supposed to.”
Johnson accounted for 207 of Rustburg’s 294 yards of offense.
He rushed for a game-high 134 yards on 22 carries, and he caught two passes for 73 yards.
The Red Devils’ two scoring plays covered 136 yards on Johnson’s 75-yard touchdown pass on a screen play midway through the second quarter and his 61-yard touchdown run on the Red Devils’ opening drive of the second half.
“Our defense played great all night,” Christmas said. “They gave up two big plays and that was it, and they played great tonight.”
The defense, led by Vincent Sweeney’s big hits that either broke up passes or stopped Rustburg runners in their tracks, stymied the Red Devils four times on fourth down in the second half.
“Our coaching staff is amazing,” Sweeney said. “Our coaching staff gave us the schemes and we worked hard in practice, we studied our film, we studied, we made sure to do everything right, and when they gave us the opportunity, we got it done.”
Sweeney added a fumble recovery that set up Whitelaw’s game-sealing touchdown.
“We would have been back in the game, but I guess it just wasn’t in the plans for us,” Johnson said. “We got stops. We just need to put everything together, because one time we’ll do good on offense and then do bad on defense. We need to put it all together.”
The Lancers had 97 yards of offense in the second half.
Lawrence Brown finished with 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Isaiah Idore, named the Homecoming king at halftime, rushed for 68 yards and scored on a 19-yard run midway through the second quarter to give the Lancers a 22-0 lead.
Amherst responded after Johnson’s first touchdown with a drive that ended with offensive lineman Devin Cash recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
The Lancers lost two of their six fumbles in the previous week’s lopsided loss at E.C. Glass. They rebounded against the Red Devils by not losing the ball the two times it found the turf.
“We came from looking really bad honestly to playing our hearts out to get this W,” Cash said. “It feels good.”