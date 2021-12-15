Young Lancers wrestling team puts in time on the mat

The Amherst wrestling team traveled over the mountain on Dec. 3-4 to battle in a round robin-style tournament held at Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista.

Amherst was in a field of 11 schools that included Parry McCluer, Rockbridge County, Franklin City, Buffalo Gap, Glenvar, Floyd, Alleghany, James River, Liberty, Heritage and Northside.

Amherst head coach Jason Cox commented on his team’s performance.

“We are very young (we have 11 freshmen and sophomores) so expectations were not really high, but I feel that for the minimal amount of experience that they have they did really well,” said Cox. “If they continue to work and gain more experience these young guys have a lot of potential to be good later on.”

Cox has a plan to get his young grapplers busy working on their techniques.

He commented on the season’s outlook.

“Young team, get as much mat time, match experiences as possible, gain confidence and learn how to train hard in order to be competitive at the state level in the next few years,” said Cox.

The Lancers also took part in a recent two-day tournament at Sherando High School and a meet at Brookville High School.