Constance Everette Main Constance Everette Main, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. She was the wife of the late John Edward Main. Constance was born in Lynchburg on September 13, 1927, a daughter of the late James Henry Everette Sr., and Vera Allen Everette. Constance was retired from General Electric and was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. She is survived by her three sons, Odell Davis (Dave) Hogan Jr. and wife Laura of Evington, Terry Wayne Hogan and wife Allison of Lynchburg, and Douglas Avard Main and wife Holly of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, Michael Allen Hogan and wife Chris, Lindsay Hogan Carroll and husband J.W., Mandi Hogan Green and husband Ryan, Carly Hogan Epperson and husband Andrew, Elizabeth Main, Alex Main, and Josh Main; eight great-grandchildren, Kellie Hogan, Kyle Hogan, Alayna Carroll, Landon Carroll, Cole Epperson, Easton Green, Beckett Green, and Reese Epperson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Odell Davis Hogan Sr.; her infant daughter, Vicky Hogan; son, Alan Parker Main; brother, James Everette Jr.; and sister, Nell Baer.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynch burg. A Celebration of Connie's Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com

