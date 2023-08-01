The News & advance corrects all substantive errors of fact that appear in the newspaper. Please call the appropriate department if you wish to request a correction.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
New life is coming to 1222 Main St., where Mark Smith once housed many of his antique cars before he died.
Lynchburg Grows, a nonprofit farm deeply rooted in the history of Lynchburg since the 1920s, is undergoing a renovation project that not only …
The Amherst Dixie Girls Softball Association is celebrating two of its teams, the Darlings and the Belles, going to the World Series from July…
The home was built in 1929 for furniture executive and later Gov. Thomas B. Stanley and his family. Stanley was married to Anne Pocahontas Bas…
Former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday accusing the school of trademark infr…