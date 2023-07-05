The News & Advance corrects all substantive errors of fact that appear in the newspaper. Please call the appropriate department if you wish to request a correction.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Amherst man was killed on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday, the parkway said in a news release issued Sunday.
A member of the Lynchburg City Republican Committee is weighing issuing a censure of the city’s vice mayor from the organization’s executive c…
Amid ongoing drama within electoral boards and registrar offices in various localities around Virginia, outgoing Lynchburg registrar Christine…
Hundreds of new Virginia laws take effect Saturday. Here's a look at some that will affect Virginians' lives, ranging from cars to cannabis pr…
City Council appoints DePaul, Jalil, Lowery to Lynchburg City School Board. Meet the new board members
Lynchburg City Council made three appointments to the school board on Tuesday night, welcoming three new candidates to the board and snubbing …