An Aug. 18 article on the sentencing of Enrico Moss, who was convicted in Appomattox Circuit Court on first degree murder and other charges, incorrectly stated his attorney was not prepared to forward with the hearing due to a conflict with Moss.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
Oliver Anthony beat out Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Olivia Rodrigo to nab the top spot.
Friends, coaches remember Cassidy Richardson as an inspiration following her 10-year fight with cancer
“It was incredible to see her fight so hard, at such a young age, for so long and live her life to the fullest."
An acoustic performance of Oliver Anthony’s blue-collar anthem now has over 15 million views and generated write-ups on Rollingstone.com and B…
It was supposed to be a “trip of a lifetime” – a 12-day, land-and-sea journey in Alaska. Instead, it was a travel nightmare that had them home…