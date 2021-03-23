Defending champion Baylor clobbers Virginia Tech women

ROANOKE -- The Virginia Tech women's basketball team was no match for the reigning NCAA champion.
Second-seeded and fifth-ranked Baylor cruised past the seventh-seeded Hokies 90-48 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas.
"They were just way more physical. They out-powered us for the duration of the game," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said on a postgame video conference. "We weren't able to get to our spots … on the defensive end. We just allowed them to just really overpower us in the lane. We knew we had to try to keep them out of the paint and we weren't successful doing that."
The Hokies (15-10), who made the NCAAs for the first time in 15 years, were seeking to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.
But Baylor (27-2) shot 50% from the field to Tech's 30.2%. Baylor entered the game leading the nation in field-goal percentage defense (31.8%).
"They just outmuscled us," Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said. "They're obviously bigger and stronger and hustled more, and we couldn't really compete with them body-wise.
"They outmuscled us, and we should've been prepared for that. We knew that they were going to come and push us off the line, which they did, but … we didn't really have an answer and we didn't really adjust."
Tech suffered the second-most-lopsided NCAA Tournament loss in its history.
"That's as impressive a defense as I've ever put on the floor in an NCAA Tournament game, maybe in all of my coaching career," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said in a postgame interview on the ESPN2 telecast.
Baylor, the defending NCAA champs thanks to their 2019 title, advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 12th straight year.
"This is probably the worst matchup we could've had, just the way they play," Brooks said. "Their experience, their physicality — everything they were, we weren't. They were deep. They were big at all different spots. They were very aggressive.
"They're not a 2 seed; they're definitely a 1 seed."
Big 12 champ Baylor scored the first seven points of the game and led the rest of the way.
Baylor led 44-20 at halftime.
Virginia Tech sophomore Elizabeth Kitley, who is one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, scored a season-low six points and snared just six rebounds. The All-ACC pick had been averaging 18.7 points.
"[The Bears] were physical; they were athletic. They took her out of her spots," Brooks said. "They were really keying on her, and they got to her early."
Kitley was just 2 of 12 from the field. She 1 of 6 from the field in the first half, when she was held to two points.
"We weren't built for a game like this because we didn't have enough subs," Brooks said. "Kitley had to play 40 minutes against their rotating post players."
Baylor center Queen Egbo had 12 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and three steals.
All-Big 12 second-team guard Moon Ursin had 21 points.
Baylor guard Dijonai Carrington, the Big 12 sixth person of the year, had 21 points off the bench.
"They have those two big kids and they draw a lot of attention, but then a lot of their off-guards started hitting shots," Amoore said. "They just played an all-around good scoring game, and we didn't really have an answer for it.
"We were trying to keep it out of the paint and throw some doubles into their bigs, but … they would just kick it out."
All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 15 points.
"As you saw today, we've got more than NaLyssa," Mulkey said.
Amoore scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers. But she was 2 of 9 from the field in the first half.
Tech senior guard Aisha Sheppard scored 15 points. But she was just 1 of 3 from the field in the first half.
Sheppard suffered a sprained ankle in the Feb. 28 regular-season finale and re-injured the ankle in an ACC Tournament win March 4. She was held to six points in an ACC quarterfinal loss on March 5. She was held to seven points in the team's first-round NCAA Tournament win over Marquette.
The Bears, who entered the game leading the nation in rebounding margin (outrebounding foes by 19.3 rpg), outrebounded Tech 53-23.
"They are a tremendous offensive rebounding basketball team," Brooks said.
Baylor scored 46 points in the paint to Tech's four.
The Bears blocked 13 shots.
Baylor led 17-9 after the first quarter. Kitley, Sheppard and Amoore were scoreless in the first quarter.
Smith, the Big 12 player of the year, picked up her second foul with 2:49 left in the first quarter and did not play the rest of the first half. But Baylor did not miss her.
Baylor led 37-17 with 2:13 left in the second quarter.
Baylor led 72-42 entering the fourth.