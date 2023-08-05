October 12, 1939 August 02, 2023

Dena Mae Patrick went home to be with her Lord on August 02, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Frederick Howell Patrick Jr. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 12, 1939. Dena was a LPN and worked at Martha Jefferson Hospital for most of her career. Dena is survived by her sons, Frederick H. Patrick IV, Steven D. Patrick, Ronald S. Patrick, and his daughters, Linda Zerance and Kathy Fisher (Tim). She has left wonderful memories for his nine grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Perry Peter Donzelli and Virginia Mae Van Pelt, four sons, Paul A. Patrick, Frederick H. Patrick III, Matthew G. Patrick, and Dwight Patrick. She is also preceded in death by her brother, George Donzelli and is survived by his wife Sally and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 06, 2023 at Driskill Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be conducted Driskill Funeral Chapel in Amherst Virginia on Monday, August 07, 2023 at 2 p.m. Pastor Russell Snoddy will be officiating. Burial will be at the Hampton National Cemetery in Hampton Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bethel Baptist Church Missions Fund 1880 North Amherst Highway Amherst, Virginia 24521.

Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.