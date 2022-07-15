Tags
A Lynchburg man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday at Dollar General on Boonsboro Road.
Damage caused by fireworks set off on public property over the July 4 weekend will cost thousands of taxpayers' dollars to repair, the Lynchbu…
If the Madison Heights Youth Baseball Complex best describes Amherst County’s field of dreams, one of the key dreamers is Ronnie Adams.
The building that most recently was used as a Country Cookin restaurant for 18 years on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights is being torn down.
Lynchburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Dollar General on the corner of Boonsboro and …
A new women’s clothing store opened Thursday at River Ridge mall.
The ocean is several hours away, but any Lynchburg-area beach lover can find a home away from home at Bennie’s Seafood and Oyster House in Mad…
Nine plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit in federal court that argues three leaders within the Amherst County-based Monacan Indian Nation acted un…
Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $10.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants, and a portion of…
Almost every day, Wyatt Childress can be found in his backyard swinging his rope, lassoing calf dummies and listening to rap music.
