DMV expands appointment options as pandemic restrictions ease

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will open more customer service windows starting June 1, creating 184,000 more appointment options in the state, according to a DMV news release.

Additional windows will open in stages starting June 1 while the DMV hires and trains new employees, the release states. Customers can schedule for new appointments this week. Customer service centers are open by appointment only, and are available for a 90-day period.

“Virginians have told us they appreciate the convenience and high quality service the appointment system affords,” Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in a news release. “The Governor’s announcement [Friday] enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments sooner, but we are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone.”

The DMV reports more transactions now than before the pandemic. Before the DMV conducted an average of 309,000 transactions statewide, in-person, online or by mail, according to the release. Last week, the agency completed more than 365,000, with only 73,000 done at a service center.

