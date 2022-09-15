Don Davis: Add color to autumn by planting pansies

Gardeners are poised to plant pansies. This autumn ritual ranks high on the list of landscaping priorities because pansies are such a good source of color.

They flower heavily over many months, providing a long term floral display during cool weather when bright colors are most appreciated. Pansies stand up to cold snaps and require little in the way of maintenance.

You can plant these versatile flowers in beds, borders and all kinds of containers, including window boxes. Pansies have an intensely sweet fragrance that will linger in the air wherever you grow them.

Violas are small versions of pansies that are more cold hardy and weather proof. Both of these flowers come in an dazzling array of colors and combinations of colors including yellow, gold, white, blue, purple, red, pink, orange and black.

Some pansies and violas have flowers with a darker blotch or face while others are clear with no blotch. Individual flower petals can be smooth, crinkled or fluffy to further diversify the wide selection of pansy varieties.

Trailing pansies, useful in hanging baskets, are a new development. Unique varieties, such as Cool Wave pansies, can spread up to 30 inches with a prostrate growth habit similar to that of a Wave petunia.

Almost everyone who grows pansies and violas buys plants instead of seeds. This happens because having pansies blooming in September requires that you sow the seeds in June, a time when gardeners are more focused on roses and tomatoes.

One exception to this rule is an old fashioned viola called Johnny jump up. Seeds sprinkled on the soil surface in autumn will germinate readily and produce flowering plants by April.

When shopping for pansies and violas, look for plants that are dark green, compact and just beginning to bloom. Some retailers sell four and six packs of seedling plants while others offer more mature and less economical plants in quart-size pots.

Both will do the job. They are way better than what gardeners had available 50 years ago, which was bare-root pansy plants shipped in bundles from a distant grower.

Although partial shade is adequate for pansies and violas, they grow best in full sun. Rich soil makes them flower freely, so be generous with the lime, fertilizer and compost.

Deer will be ready to devour any pansy or viola you plant. To prevent that from happening, you can cover the plants with plastic netting or chicken wire and spray regularly with deer repellent.

Another option is to grow pansies and violas in containers on an elevated porch or deck where deer are not bold enough to go. This will keep your plants safe unless your neighborhood is populated by tame deer that stroll across porches and climb onto decks.

People can eat these flowers too. Their petals are edible and attractive as decorations on baked goods and in tossed salads and iced tea.