Don Davis: Crape myrtle aplenty this time of year

Nothing says summertime like a crape myrtle in bloom. This drought resistant woody plant needs little in the way of maintenance to provide a vivid floral display from June to September.

You could plant crape myrtle for its handsome mottled exfoliating bark with contrasting shades of gray, brown and cinnamon that beautifies your yard in winter. Deep purple leaves on varieties such as Black Diamond are another source of dramatic color, and crape myrtle’s autumn foliage ranges from orange and bronze to maroon and coral.

Crape myrtle came to America from Korea and China in 1747 and plant breeders have been working on it for the last hundred years. Their efforts resulted in a spectacular diversity of flower colors including white and various shades of red, pink, lavender and purple.

You find crape myrtles blooming everywhere at this time of year, around homes as well as in commercial and public landscapes. In his book “Trees and Shrubs for Warm Climates,” professor Michael Dirr said crape myrtle is “the best flowering shrub or small tree for gardens large and small.”

The Norfolk area is highly regarded for its crape myrtles. Lynchburg also has some fine old specimens and some of the biggest ones grow on the campus of Central Virginia Training Center.

Miniature crape myrtles have become popular and if you see what looks like an azalea in summer, it is probably one of them. They mature at a height of two to three feet and have names such as World’s Fair, Pokomoke and Chickasaw.

Many of the best crape myrtles ever developed came from Dr. Don Egolf’s prolific work at the U.S. National Arboretum. You can recognize them by their Native American names such as Catawba, Cherokee, Choctaw, Comanche, Kiowa, Osage, Pecos, Powhatan, Seminole, Sioux, Tonto, Yuma and Zuni among others.

Most of the white flowering crape myrtles around here are Natchez. Its large panicles of pure white flowers, colorful bark and elegant trunks that reach 30 feet at maturity make Natchez popular throughout the crape myrtle belt.

Sunny conditions meet the needs of crape myrtle. Flowers will be few and far between if you plant it in shade.

Some crape myrtles refuse to bloom for other reasons. Very young ones may need a few years to begin flowering.

Newly planted crape myrtles may focus their growth on roots before they begin to make flower buds. Those with leaves encrusted in a layer of sooty mold, a byproduct of aphid infestation, may not flower.

Sometimes, the flowers and flower buds will be devoured by Japanese beetles. Soil heavy in nitrogen and low in phosphorus also can prevent flowering.

Pruning too late in spring can remove wood that bears flower buds. Topping or stubbing back the trunks may not prevent flowering but it will destroy the plant’s elegant architectural framework with its artistic and sculptural qualities.

You may see this done by some commercial tree workers, but not by certified arborists. It is nothing to admire or copy in your own yard.