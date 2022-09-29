Don Davis: Fall is good time to plant shrubbery, trees

October’s list of things to do is shorter than last month’s. But there still is a lot you can get accomplished.

Frost becomes a possibility as the month wears on. The average date of Lynchburg’s first frost of the fall is Oct. 27.

After the first frost, our weather often turns warm and dry for an extended period. By covering up your tender plants for a night or two to prevent damage from the first frost, you may then take advantage of a long stretch of mild weather to enjoy summer’s plants before frost finally nails them.

This autumn heat wave long has been called an Indian summer. In keeping with modern sensibilities, that term was deleted from the glossary of words used by the American Meteorological Society in 2020 because of its disrespect of Indigenous people.

Conditions are ideal for planting everything from bulbs and perennials to shrubbery and trees. New roots will emerge before winter if you plant in October.

Fall is much better than spring for planting shrubbery and trees. Their roots will continue spreading throughout fall and winter, preparing the plants to survive next summer’s heat with little or no need for watering.

Planting shrubs and trees of a size that fits the space available in your yard will reduce the need for future trimming and pruning. To learn about their mature size, you can consult the plastic tag hanging on the plant.

The tag often is wrong. In most cases, you can assume the plant will grow twice as large as the tag indicates, so you may need to buy only half as many new shrubs and trees as planned.

October is an ideal time to plant flower bulbs for color next spring and summer. The smaller the bulbs’ stems, leaves and flowers, the more of them you will have to plant for satisfactory results.

Crocus stays short and its flowers are small so you may need dozens of bulbs to make a colorful display. Because lilies grow up to six feet tall, you need to plant only a few of their bulbs to create a floral statement in your yard.

Fall is a good season for increasing your supply of perennials by the method known as division. This works well for plants that bloom in spring and summer, such as hosta, daylily, iris, phlox and peony among others.

To accomplish division, you can dig the whole plant out of the ground and cut it into sections with a sharp spade or splitting maul. An easier method is to leave it in the ground and cut out some pieces with healthy roots, stems and leaves near the plant’s edge.

If you want to eat shallots and garlic next year, be sure to plant them this month or next. These bulbs grow larger and have better quality if planted in fall instead of spring.

The year’s best time for sowing grass seed ends in 13 days. Fall always is better than spring for this, too.