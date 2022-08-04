Don Davis: There's plenty for gardeners to do in August

Staying busy in August is easy. You can begin with garden maintenance.

Roses bloom in spring, summer and fall — if you keep them dead-headed and pruned. To prepare your hybrid tea, grandiflora and floribunda roses for the fall season, prune them in the near future.

Cut off any stems that have finished flowering, making your pruning cut just above a leaf composed of five leaflets whenever possible. This is the location of a strong bud that will produce a vigorous new stem.

Complete the rose maintenance by spreading fertilizer on the ground, covering the root zone with a three-inch layer of mulch and watering heavily. You also may need to spray some deer repellent.

Hedges need trimming to control excessive growth and light pruning is fine for most shrubs at this time of year. Heavy pruning in August is harmful for boxwoods because it stimulates tender new growth that will get damaged when cold weather comes.

Butterfly bushes will flower from now to October, if you keep cutting off their flower clusters as they fade. Other plants also needing dead heading include coneflower, canna, daylily and garden phlox.

Lawn seeding time starts Aug. 15 and now is the time to locate a supply of seed. Choose tall fescue, perennial ryegrass and Kentucky bluegrass for sunny areas and buy a bag of grass seed containing creeping red fescue if you have shade.

Other words to look for on grass seed packages is germination percentage. You want this indicator of seed viability to be as close to 100 as possible.

Grass seed labels list the date of germination testing, which would ideally have been less than a year ago. They also identify the seed package’s content of useless inert matter which ranges from broken seeds, chaff and soil to tiny rocks.

Another feature to consider is how much weed seed is in the package. The better quality grass seed products have 0.5% or less by weight.

Labels tell how much other crop seed there is and those are just more weed seeds. To maximize your chance of success with lawn seeding, it always is best to plant a mixture or blend of seeds rather than just a single kind of grass seed.

Stores soon will be stocking vegetable transplants for fall gardens. You must be a careful shopper to avoid getting gouged at a time when a single plant growing in a small plastic pot sells for nearly $5.

When they want cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower, most gardeners plant potted transplants instead of sowing seeds. Everything else is routinely started from seeds and buying transplants is a complete waste of money.

Walk on by the racks of potted cilantro, dill, lettuce, arugula and spinach plants. Seeds are the preferred way to start them, as well as mesclun, carrot, beet, turnip, collard, creasy salad and kale.

August is the time to divide and transplant irises. Division once every few years promotes heavy blooming in spring.