Perhaps it is time to grow something new and different in your beds and containers. Here are a few annuals and perennials worth trying if you are tired of the same old thing.

Amaranth is a show stopper with its outlandish foliage and bright flowers. You can grow upright types topped with a crown of red, yellow or striped leaves, with amaranths such as Molten Fire, Aurora and Perfecta.

Even more eye-catching are the trailing amaranths with their long rope-like tassels of flowers. Love-lies-bleeding is red, Coral Fountain is coral pink and Viridis is green.

Angel’s trumpet or brugmansia is a tropical shrub with trumpet-shaped flowers of white, yellow, peach, pink or purple hanging from its branches. In fall, you can make stem cuttings to root over the winter, before the main plant is killed by cold.

Calendula or pot marigold does best in spring and fall when temperatures are cool. Ranging from a 12-inch-tall bedding plant to a 30-inch-tall cut flower, it comes in various shades of yellow to orange to apricot.

Ornamental peppers such as Chilly Chili, NewMex Twilight and Fireworks will provide low-maintenance color for your garden until frost comes in fall. For contrast, you could also plant Black Pearl, Black Olive and Onyx Red.

An edible flower, bachelor’s button comes in white, purple, pink and true blue. A single one of these daisies placed in his lapel during Victorian times indicated a man’s marital status.

Spider flower has been a deer-proof garden mainstay for 200 years, and it secures its future every fall by producing hundreds of seeds that germinate the following spring. You can grow Purple Queen, Pink Queen, Violet Queen or the newer and shorter Sparkler series in rose, pink and white.

Mustards that you usually grow among other vegetables can be added to your flower plantings. The most attractive are Red Giant, Osaka Purple and Scarlet Frills.

The tall graceful spikes of flowering gladiolus plants have a dramatic quality and they come in every color but blue. To have glads blooming all summer, you need to plant additional bulbs (botanically corms) every two weeks.

Coarse textured leaves of great size always draw attention. Japanese fiber banana has huge leaves on tall stalks and it is completely cold hardy in our area, unlike other bananas.

The white, pink or purple flowers of nicotiana or flowering tobacco will perfume your yard in the evening with their sweet aroma. Moths of various kinds love to feed on this annual.

Many kinds of native black-eyed Susans are useful in gardens. The most attractive ones are Indian Summer with golden petals and a brown center and Prairie Sun with greenish yellow center surrounded by petals that fade from gold to yellow at the tip.

Hummingbirds will be happy if you plant a coral honeysuckle where it can climb up a tall post or arbor. This native vine has trumpet shaped flowers starting in April and continuing through the year.