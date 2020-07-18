DRB Letters to the editor for July 18
Letters to the Editor

DRB Letters to the editor for July 18

Only $3 for 13 weeks

More discussion needed

Like some of you, I read with interest the July 8 article in the Chatham Star Tribune, “Supervisor Reveals Plan for Booker T. Washington Statue in Chatham,” by Jeremy Moser.

Dr. Charles Miller, Banister District Supervisor, wants to erect a replica statue of Booker T. Washington, the African American native of Franklin County, an alumna of Hampton Institute, founder of Tuskegee Institute and the most prominent African American spokesman in the late 19th century.

Dr. Miller said “the time is right” for this proposal that will lift the pride of Black residents here in Pittsylvania County. He believes this would be a “unifying move,” which has been endorsed by others including the chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, Bob Warren.

Like Dr. Washington, I’m also an alumna of Hampton Institute and an admirer of Washington’s rise from slavery to national leadership. Yet, his acceptance of racial segregation and primarily vocational education for Blacks is completely incompatible with the present ideology of the Black Lives Matter movement and demand to dismantle replicas of the old Confederacy. In short, Miller could have chosen a more appropriate figure. Perhaps a female? Or an actual county native?

In conclusion, I wonder just how much support there is for erecting a new monument at this time, and whether such a proposal shouldn’t be discussed more broadly by all residents, regardless of color.

Also, I can think of a better, and more appropriate statue than the one pictured in the article which I doubt would make young Blacks proud.

GERALD N. DAVIS

Chatham

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Morgan, Addison Edwards
Obituaries

Morgan, Addison Edwards

  • Updated

Addison Edwards Morgan, 8, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.…

+3
Hall Jr., MSgt. Otis James
Obituaries

Hall Jr., MSgt. Otis James

  • Updated

April 15, 1960 - July 8, 2020 MSgt. Otis James Hall Jr., 60, of Sacramento, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born on April 15, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News