DRB Letters to the editor for July 18

More discussion needed
Like some of you, I read with interest the July 8 article in the Chatham Star Tribune, “Supervisor Reveals Plan for Booker T. Washington Statue in Chatham,” by Jeremy Moser.
Dr. Charles Miller, Banister District Supervisor, wants to erect a replica statue of Booker T. Washington, the African American native of Franklin County, an alumna of Hampton Institute, founder of Tuskegee Institute and the most prominent African American spokesman in the late 19th century.
Dr. Miller said “the time is right” for this proposal that will lift the pride of Black residents here in Pittsylvania County. He believes this would be a “unifying move,” which has been endorsed by others including the chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, Bob Warren.
Like Dr. Washington, I’m also an alumna of Hampton Institute and an admirer of Washington’s rise from slavery to national leadership. Yet, his acceptance of racial segregation and primarily vocational education for Blacks is completely incompatible with the present ideology of the Black Lives Matter movement and demand to dismantle replicas of the old Confederacy. In short, Miller could have chosen a more appropriate figure. Perhaps a female? Or an actual county native?
In conclusion, I wonder just how much support there is for erecting a new monument at this time, and whether such a proposal shouldn’t be discussed more broadly by all residents, regardless of color.
Also, I can think of a better, and more appropriate statue than the one pictured in the article which I doubt would make young Blacks proud.
GERALD N. DAVIS
Chatham
