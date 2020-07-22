DRB Letters to the editor for July 22

Disappointed with school plan
I was disappointed to see some local schools deciding not to return to regular schooling because of the threat of COVID-19. Not that the threat isn’t real. It is. But it’s negligible for children.
According to the Mayo Clinic, children “don’t become sick as often as adults.” According to the CDC, only 1.7% of COVID-19 cases were in children. Since the pandemic began, there have been only 30 deaths of children in the USA from COVID-19. Meanwhile, the last flu season took 166 children. That is, it appears that for children, the flu is over five times deadlier. The few children who are badly affected usually suffer from some serious underlying health condition. Further, there’s serious questions as to whether children normally act as carriers of the disease to others, like teachers. This is why most every other nation has returned children to school.
The US is alone in the hysteria that has gripped education. Among the qualities we expect of educators is, first, they get educated on a topic before making decisions regarding it and, second, that they prioritize the welfare of the children. It doesn’t appear that either of those qualities has guided decisions by those calling for keeping the schools closed, trying to rely on “distance learning,” which often doesn’t work for elementary or middle school children.
Certainly, we need to factor in the health of the teachers and staff, but we should be able to do that without sacrificing the education and well-being of our children.
JOHN B. CARPENTER, PH.D.
Yanceyville, NC
Where is the Democratic Party?
Have we found an end to the power of the capitol D?
I once thought the power of the capitol “D” behind a politicians name had endless power, but recent actions have proven otherwise.
In modern history I’ve watched it save a borderline molesting president and turn a KKK recruiter, Kleagle, and Exalted Cyclops (that’s big time) into an honored senator whose name is plastered all over the state of West Virginia.
Earlier this year, it saved our very own governor who was caught red-faced over his past, but changed what should have been a career ending event into a tense weekend. Even a few weeks ago the presidential candidate got away with calling out the African American citizens saying, if you don’t vote for me, “you aint black.” Now that’s power.
But now its power has weakened greatly. As statues and monuments of once honored historic figures are being destroyed, torn down, removed and stored away from sight. If research is completed, you will find that the overwhelming majority of these people were once proud members of the Democratic Party.
Asking our older generation, you will also discover that it was the Democratic Party that stood in opposition of Dr. King and the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. The party’s fooling of its supporters is a trick Harry Houdini could not have pulled off. The sad thing is, it continues today.
DAVID JONES
Danville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!