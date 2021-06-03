Duke's Krzyzewski eager for a final run with the Blue Devils

“The reason we're doing this is because (my wife) Mickie and I have decided the journey's going to be over in a year,” Krzyzewski said. “And we're going to go after it as hard as we possibly can. And then we'll be a part of Duke's continuing journey ... for as long as we're around."

The school has named former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season, with Scheyer’s news conference scheduled for Friday.

In the meantime, there's the drive to help Duke regroup after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995, which came while playing with no “Cameron Crazies” fans amid COVID-19 protocols.

In a social media post Wednesday night, the program billed Krzyzewski's final season as “The Last Ride" as the Blue Devils add one of the nation's top recruiting classes. The coach — with five national championships in 41 seasons with the Blue Devils and 1,170 career wins going back to his time at Army — knows it will add a bit of extra juice to games next season, too.

“Once they throw the ball up, they want to beat us even more because it’s the last time, right?” Krzyzewski said. “Come on, as a competitor, I know that.”

Swingman Wendell Moore Jr. said the players know it, too.