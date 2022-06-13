Editorial cartoon for June 15, 2022

Be the first to know
Lynchburg City Council appointed three people to expiring seats on the Lynchburg City School Board during a special called meeting Tuesday night.
Missing man’s body found at riverbank
Lynchburg City Schools announced the hiring of three new employees and one promotion in an administrative role for the school system.
It's the first state baseball title in Appomattox history.
Organizers of the 37th Annual James River Batteau Festival are preparing for hundreds of people to come to downtown Lynchburg to celebrate the…
RUSTBURG — An Altavista woman was sentenced Thursday to 18 months behind bars in connection with a road rage incident last year in which she j…
SALEM — Thirteen girls in gray and blue stood on either side of her on the third-base line at Moyer Sports Complex on Saturday. As she heard f…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Layne tossed another perfect game against R-H, and the Raiders’ offense ran wild in a run-rule triumph that helped Appomattox return to the Class 2 state championship.
The Bedford County School Board reached a deadlock during Thursday’s meeting in a vote on a proposed resolution expressing support of the school division’s teachers and staff after voting unanimously to approve an additional resolution expressing support of “parental rights.”
