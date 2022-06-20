Editorial cartoon for Monday, June 20, 2022

Be the first to know
Appomattox's football team is headed to Xfinity and beyond.
RUSTBURG — A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Lynchburg woman accused of four counts of sex crimes involving a minor in Campbell County.
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
The event organized by the Amherst branch of the NAACP was among numerous ones in the Lynchburg area commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 18, 1865.
A requested rezoning and special use permit application for proposed construction of 217 townhouses in the Forest area of Bedford County was approved in a 4-3 vote by the Bedford County board of supervisors on Monday.
For a pair of perfect games in the state tournament, Layne was named the national high school player of the week by Extra Inning Softball on Tuesday. She also has been named the VHSL's Class 2 player of the year.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
Sounds of laughter and excitement can be heard this week from the field beside Brookville Middle School as fair-goers navigate through a maze …
Lynchburg City School Board has approved Dominique Foster to be the new principal of Perrymont Elementary School.
