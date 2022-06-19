Editorial cartoon for Sunday, June 19, 2022

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Appomattox's football team is headed to Xfinity and beyond.
RUSTBURG — A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Lynchburg woman accused of four counts of sex crimes involving a minor in Campbell County.
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
A requested rezoning and special use permit application for proposed construction of 217 townhouses in the Forest area of Bedford County was approved in a 4-3 vote by the Bedford County board of supervisors on Monday.
Organizers of the 37th Annual James River Batteau Festival are preparing for hundreds of people to come to downtown Lynchburg to celebrate the…
Missing man’s body found at riverbank
For a pair of perfect games in the state tournament, Layne was named the national high school player of the week by Extra Inning Softball on Tuesday. She also has been named the VHSL's Class 2 player of the year.
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Lynchburg City School Board has approved Dominique Foster to be the new principal of Perrymont Elementary School.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.