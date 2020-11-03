Editorial: It may be a while before we know the results of election night

Now, keep in mind Virginia’s grace period for mailed-in ballots didn’t exist for the primary; that didn’t become the law until July 1.

We don’t know how many voters will wait until Election Day to put their ballots in the mail. Ideally, not many. Well, even more ideally, none — no one should trust the post office to deliver the mail that quickly. However, if a Virginia race is razor-thin, we can’t say for certain who won until those last ballots are counted.

That’s nerve-wracking enough if there’s some local office at stake; we’d rather not think about what might happen in the coming days if there is uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential race until the last mail ballots come in.

The obvious takeaway from all this: Don’t expect to find out tonight who the winner is, unless there’s such a lopsided win that either (a) the winner doesn’t need the results from some of the other late-counting states or (b) the winner’s lead in those states is so insurmountable the last ballots to be counted won’t make a difference.

Partisans on both sides may need to practice a most un-American trait: Patience.

All this raises an important procedural question: Who calls the election?