Editorial: Three questions for Virginia gubernatorial debate

A few days later, he was complaining about President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Those are certainly debatable, of course, but a governor doesn’t have anything to do with immigration policy, either. Being a good culture warrior for the right is good politics in a Republican nomination fight, just as trying to outbid everyone to get as far to the left as possible may be good politics in a Democratic nomination fight.

Our patience with both sides is pretty thin, and that brings us to tonight’s debate between the five candidates for the Democratic nomination for governor. Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan will take the part in a debate hosted by WTVR in Richmond. On May 6, they’ll debate on WCYB in Bristol, followed by debates hosted by other TV stations in Washington, D.C., and Norfolk.

Here are some questions we’d like to see the candidates asked.