May 11, 1944 July 21, 2023

Edward Meeks Hopkins, Ed.D., a native of Amherst, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, surrounded by family. Dr. Hopkins was born on May 11, 1944, a son of the late John Franklin Hopkins, Sr. and the late Mildred (Meeks) Hopkins. He attended Hampden-Sydney College, graduating with a degree in history in 1966, and received two graduate degrees from the University of Virginia (Go Hoos). Dr. Hopkins had a long (over 40 years) and distinguished career with the Amherst County Public Schools, educating and shaping the minds of both young and old. He was beloved by his students and fellow educators, and he cherished his relationships with members of the Amherst County community. Dr. Hopkins was a devoted member of St. Marks Episcopal Church in Clifford, Virginia.

Dr. Hopkins is survived by his two children, Edward Hunter Hopkins, of Staunton, Virginia, and Ann Courtney Hopkins Lewis (Michael), of Leesburg, Virginia; his two cherished grandsons, Graham Patrick Lewis and Reed Hunter Lewis; his twin brother William Dabney Hopkins (Betty), of Amherst, Virginia, and his sister Ann Hopkins Rucker (C. Manley, III), of Amherst, Virginia, along with a loving group of nieces, and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Cobb Hopkins, and a brother, John Franklin Hopkins, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at St. Marks Episcopal Church, Clifford, Virginia, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Allison Caudill officiating. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Marks Episcopal Church (with Ed Hopkins Memorial written on the memo line) and mailed to St. Marks Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 36, Clifford, Virginia 24533. Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.